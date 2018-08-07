Mt. Oliver Housing Court results and current cases

Results for the July 31 Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases before Municipal District Judge Richard King:

• Raymond Frankert, 2 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Dismissed: Abated

• Christopher Kramer, 173 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation. Dismissed: Abated

• Trzade Management LLC, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Dismissed: Abated

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Ronald Shialabba, 450 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 128 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 454 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Venusian Management Group, 125 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Real Property Management, 205 Rustic Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• AHC Property Management, 125 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Vino Valanidi, 135-137 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Kent Trant, 219 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• 412 Properties, 1606 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Pennyman Loan Services, 304 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

• Clement Okoye, 125 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

• Leslie Rutherford, 104 Fulton Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

• Mark Martellotti, 140 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.