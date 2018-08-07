South Pittsburgh celebrates annual National Night Out with festivities

National Night Out (NNO), the summer-time, community-building, public safety celebration is held annually on the first Tuesday in August throughout the country and in South Pittsburgh.

Neighborhoods in South Pittsburgh are planning to host block parties, festivals, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from public safety personnel, and more. These neighborhood gatherings not only enhance the relationship between residents and law enforcement, they also bring back a true sense of community and neighborliness.

Join in the local Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 block watch NNO celebrations and enjoy an evening of meeting neighbors and police and having fun in celebration and camaraderie.

The Knoxville Community Council will hold a Pre-National Night Out Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at 206 Orchard Place.

Celebrations are planned in the following neighborhoods on Tuesday, Aug. 7:

Allentown: Allentown CDC National Night Out, 631 East Warrington Ave., 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Bon Air: National Night Out in Bon Air, Bon Air Parklet, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Carrick: NNO at the Dairy District Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Road, 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. A Cookie Table in Celebration of National Night Out will be presented by Economic Development South, Carrick Community Council and Friends of Phillips Park at the Dairy District Pavilion

Carrick: Welcome to Kirk Avenue, 307 Kirk Avenue, 6:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Knoxville: Let's Grow Together, corner of Charles Street and Georgia Avenue, noon - 8:00 p.m.

South Side Flats: National Night Out-South Side Flats Block Watch, A Community Gathering, 17th Street and Edwards Way, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

South Side Flats: National Night Out in the Hollow, 3224 Harcum Way, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

South Side Flats: National Night Out at the South Side Welcome Center, 1100 E. Carson Street, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. As part of National Night Out activities, the South Side Chamber of Commerce will have a community-public safety open house at the South Side Welcome Center, 1100 East Carson Street in South Side.

South Side Slopes: Upper East Slopes Watch, National Night Out, 2829 Cobden Street, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. The East Slopes block will celebrate National Night Out at Cobden Park. Activities include a basketball competition for a prize basket including sports snacks and two tickets to the Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History, donated by Jess Benham and Karl Norman. Cobden Street, between Sumner and Cologne, will be closed for the duration of the event.

A Pre-event was also held on Thursday, July 26 in Carrick, Communities Against Crime at the Dairy District Pavilion.

For more information on National Night Out in the City of Pittsburgh, visit: pittsburghpa.gov/national-night-out/index.html.