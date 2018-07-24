ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transactions for issue of July 24

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 24, 2018



16th Ward

William Andrew Gadd to TYT Real Estate Investments LLC at 1930 Arlington Ave. for $50,000.

FRMM Group LLC to Michael Urbin at 232 Burham St. for $29,000.

Joseph Mancuso to Zachary Joseph Bronder at 1508 Fernleaf St. for $135,000.

Kevin James Martin trustee to Peter Filipczak and Rhea Chablani at 2322 Jane St. for $349,900.

Costsun Group LLC to Matthew and Michelle Billiter at 2312 Larkins Way for $394,400.

17th Ward

Megan Edwards to Harry Kichta at 2614 Quarry St. for $105,000.

LTHC Holdings LLC to Vahane Khagik Costanian at 114 S. 18th St. for $210,000.

Christopher Marcanello to Ryan Ur at 1316 Sarah St. for $184,500.

18th Ward

Timothy Oswald to John Leasa at 932 Lillian St. for $4,000.

19th Ward

Carolyn Marie Walkauskas Alexander to Alexandra Cozza at 303 Augusta St. for $180,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Holly Willows at 504 Bigham Road Unit 0302 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,897).

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Rosemary Schmitt at 441 Olympia Road for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $48,892).

Estate of Arlene Rogowicz to HJR Property Group LLC at 120 Ruth St. for $40,000.

Jeffrey Schmigel to Michael Patrick and Sarah M McGuire at 15 Soffel St. for $250,000.

Alena S Taylor Keefe to MAA 4 LLC at 617 Southern Ave. for $60,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Kimberly Kirkpatrick at 437 Sulgrave Road for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,394).

Edward Keefe to KRP Development L.P. at Sycamore St. for $236,768.

Paul Berardelli to David McCullough at 115 Tuscola St. for $65,000.

Kenneth Donovan to Michael and Megan Donovan at 1213 Virginia Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,808).

Estate of Edward Keefe to P/4 Investments L.P. at 219 W. Sycamore St. for $47,036.

29th Ward

James Hyland to Sonya Carpenter at 251 Alries St. for $79,900.

Gina M Todd Nicoletti to Jadell Minniefield at 2408 Eiler Ave. for $24,000.

Mary Beth Takach Williams to Tashanna Hall at 1932 Westmont Ave. for $73,500.

30th Ward

Pittsburgh City to Brandon Taylor at 116 Bausman St. for $1,300.

TGL Investments LLC to Melissa Ryan at 432 Orchard Place for $21,000.

David Ernst to CityLife Realty Pittsburgh LLC at 312 Reifert St. for $45,000.

Mt. Oliver

Jamie Balser to Qinghua David Hu at 212 Anthony St. for $80,000.

Sean Allen to Joseph Visnic at 141-143 Brownsville Road for $14,000.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/27/2018 04:37