Real estate transactions for issue of July 24

16th Ward

William Andrew Gadd to TYT Real Estate Investments LLC at 1930 Arlington Ave. for $50,000.

FRMM Group LLC to Michael Urbin at 232 Burham St. for $29,000.

Joseph Mancuso to Zachary Joseph Bronder at 1508 Fernleaf St. for $135,000.

Kevin James Martin trustee to Peter Filipczak and Rhea Chablani at 2322 Jane St. for $349,900.

Costsun Group LLC to Matthew and Michelle Billiter at 2312 Larkins Way for $394,400.

17th Ward

Megan Edwards to Harry Kichta at 2614 Quarry St. for $105,000.

LTHC Holdings LLC to Vahane Khagik Costanian at 114 S. 18th St. for $210,000.

Christopher Marcanello to Ryan Ur at 1316 Sarah St. for $184,500.

18th Ward

Timothy Oswald to John Leasa at 932 Lillian St. for $4,000.

19th Ward

Carolyn Marie Walkauskas Alexander to Alexandra Cozza at 303 Augusta St. for $180,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Holly Willows at 504 Bigham Road Unit 0302 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,897).

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Rosemary Schmitt at 441 Olympia Road for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $48,892).

Estate of Arlene Rogowicz to HJR Property Group LLC at 120 Ruth St. for $40,000.

Jeffrey Schmigel to Michael Patrick and Sarah M McGuire at 15 Soffel St. for $250,000.

Alena S Taylor Keefe to MAA 4 LLC at 617 Southern Ave. for $60,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Kimberly Kirkpatrick at 437 Sulgrave Road for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,394).

Edward Keefe to KRP Development L.P. at Sycamore St. for $236,768.

Paul Berardelli to David McCullough at 115 Tuscola St. for $65,000.

Kenneth Donovan to Michael and Megan Donovan at 1213 Virginia Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,808).

Estate of Edward Keefe to P/4 Investments L.P. at 219 W. Sycamore St. for $47,036.

29th Ward

James Hyland to Sonya Carpenter at 251 Alries St. for $79,900.

Gina M Todd Nicoletti to Jadell Minniefield at 2408 Eiler Ave. for $24,000.

Mary Beth Takach Williams to Tashanna Hall at 1932 Westmont Ave. for $73,500.

30th Ward

Pittsburgh City to Brandon Taylor at 116 Bausman St. for $1,300.

TGL Investments LLC to Melissa Ryan at 432 Orchard Place for $21,000.

David Ernst to CityLife Realty Pittsburgh LLC at 312 Reifert St. for $45,000.

Mt. Oliver

Jamie Balser to Qinghua David Hu at 212 Anthony St. for $80,000.

Sean Allen to Joseph Visnic at 141-143 Brownsville Road for $14,000.