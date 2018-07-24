Real estate transactions for issue of July 24
July 24, 2018
16th Ward
William Andrew Gadd to TYT Real Estate Investments LLC at 1930 Arlington Ave. for $50,000.
FRMM Group LLC to Michael Urbin at 232 Burham St. for $29,000.
Joseph Mancuso to Zachary Joseph Bronder at 1508 Fernleaf St. for $135,000.
Kevin James Martin trustee to Peter Filipczak and Rhea Chablani at 2322 Jane St. for $349,900.
Costsun Group LLC to Matthew and Michelle Billiter at 2312 Larkins Way for $394,400.
17th Ward
Megan Edwards to Harry Kichta at 2614 Quarry St. for $105,000.
LTHC Holdings LLC to Vahane Khagik Costanian at 114 S. 18th St. for $210,000.
Christopher Marcanello to Ryan Ur at 1316 Sarah St. for $184,500.
18th Ward
Timothy Oswald to John Leasa at 932 Lillian St. for $4,000.
19th Ward
Carolyn Marie Walkauskas Alexander to Alexandra Cozza at 303 Augusta St. for $180,000.
Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Holly Willows at 504 Bigham Road Unit 0302 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,897).
Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Rosemary Schmitt at 441 Olympia Road for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $48,892).
Estate of Arlene Rogowicz to HJR Property Group LLC at 120 Ruth St. for $40,000.
Jeffrey Schmigel to Michael Patrick and Sarah M McGuire at 15 Soffel St. for $250,000.
Alena S Taylor Keefe to MAA 4 LLC at 617 Southern Ave. for $60,000.
Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Kimberly Kirkpatrick at 437 Sulgrave Road for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,394).
Edward Keefe to KRP Development L.P. at Sycamore St. for $236,768.
Paul Berardelli to David McCullough at 115 Tuscola St. for $65,000.
Kenneth Donovan to Michael and Megan Donovan at 1213 Virginia Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,808).
Estate of Edward Keefe to P/4 Investments L.P. at 219 W. Sycamore St. for $47,036.
29th Ward
James Hyland to Sonya Carpenter at 251 Alries St. for $79,900.
Gina M Todd Nicoletti to Jadell Minniefield at 2408 Eiler Ave. for $24,000.
Mary Beth Takach Williams to Tashanna Hall at 1932 Westmont Ave. for $73,500.
30th Ward
Pittsburgh City to Brandon Taylor at 116 Bausman St. for $1,300.
TGL Investments LLC to Melissa Ryan at 432 Orchard Place for $21,000.
David Ernst to CityLife Realty Pittsburgh LLC at 312 Reifert St. for $45,000.
Mt. Oliver
Jamie Balser to Qinghua David Hu at 212 Anthony St. for $80,000.
Sean Allen to Joseph Visnic at 141-143 Brownsville Road for $14,000.
