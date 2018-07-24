Upcoming programs at the Baldwin Boro Library

Upcoming programs at the Baldwin Borough Public Library include:

Preserve Your Family Collection: Save Your Stuff Part 2: Photograph care and dating on Monday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more about how to preserve and care for important family documents. Join in for the upcoming three-part series as they discuss basic preservation and dating techniques for various documents and photographs. Registration required for all programs individually.

Save Your Stuff: Part 3: Digital Photos will take place on Monday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Attendance at all programs in the series is not required.

Movers and Makers Family STEM Night is on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Geared to students in grades K-5, families can learn about music and sound and make a set of speakers that fits a cell phone. Come build, create and discover in this hands-on maker program. Registration required.

Young Professionals Bootcamp is on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

Children ages 8-12 can get a jump-start on money matters as Kian Nowrouzi brings his Young Professionals Bootcamp to the library for a four-week session covering financial literacy topics such as budgeting, business, personal finance and investments, all age-appropriate and presented in a mix of interactive presentations and games to help children learn how to become responsible money managers.

Remaining sessions are on Thursdays August 2 and 16 at 6 pm.

This program is in collaboration with Whitehall and Brentwood Libraries and will be held at the Baldwin Library. Registration required for each session attending.

For more information, call 412-885-2255. The Baldwin Library is at 41 Macek Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.