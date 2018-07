Neighbors on the Mount (NOTM) will sponsor a community clean-up and weeding of Charles A. Lewis Memorial Park, the Firemen's Park, at 96 Virginia Avenue next to Engine Station 27 will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 28. Rain date is Sunday, July 29.

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged and should wear appropriate clothing and shoes. NOTM will provide tools, gloves and refreshments.