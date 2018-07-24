PA Agriculture Secretary stops in Mt. Oliver during state's 'Urban Agriculture Week'

In celebration of our commonwealth’s first “Urban Ag Week,” the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council (PFPC) hosted the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) for a tour of urban gardens and farms in Mt. Oliver Borough, Northside and Homewood. This stop on a statewide tour also included a luncheon and proclamation ceremony.

The Pittsburgh Food Policy Council serves as a collaborative advisory organization, bringing together stakeholders from diverse food-related sectors to examine, develop, and improve the food system of our region. The PFPC convenes more than 80 entities to advance a shared vision for a food system that benefits the community, the economy and the environment in ways that are just, equitable and sustainable.

“Urban Ag Week” events brought together local and state officials, including PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Health Director Dr. Karen Hacker, urban agriculture practitioners and other members of the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council. Lunch at the Kingsley Association used locally sourced products.

The Secretary read a proclamation and announced exciting work in the Greater Pittsburgh foodshed, as well as officially named regional members to the PA Urban Ag Advisory Committee. The PFPC’s Urban Agriculture Working Group consists of more than 15 local agriculture, community development and environmental organizations and practitioners.

The group works together to implement policies and programs that improve the ability of people to grow, share and sell healthy food which contributes to increasing food security, economic opportunity, health promotion and healthy food access.

“We are thrilled to see the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania recognize and support the role of urban agriculture,” says Dawn Plummer, PFPC executive director. “Delighted to welcome the PDA to the Pittsburgh area and have the opportunity to show off our region’s robust network of dedicated urban growers and their projects. These urban gardens and farms grow more than nutritious food--they grow intergenerational gardeners, healthy soils, community connections and pride.”