Overnight closures of inbound Liberty Tunnels through Friday

Overnight closures of the inbound (northbound) Liberty Tunnel will occur nights through Friday, July 27, weather permitting.

The inbound Liberty Tunnel will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night as crews conduct electrical component installation, fire suppression pipe installation, roadway grinding and grooving, saw cutting, joint sealing, and line painting in the tunnel. The outbound Liberty Tunnel will not be impacted.

McArdle Roadway will remain open in both directions. All inbound traffic will be detoured at the south portal of the Liberty Tunnel.

The inbound Liberty Tunnel closure is part of the $30.27 million final phase of tunnel rehabilitation work which includes roadway pavement rehabilitation, the addition of safety and control systems, air monitoring upgrades, a fire suppression system and CCTV installation. Additionally, extensive renovation of the fan house including replacing eight fan units, replacing all electrical equipment, concrete repairs, roof and drainage repairs, and retaining wall erection.