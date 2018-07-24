Go behind the scenes of the USS Renquin, the cold war-era submarine at Science Center

Take a deep dive into history at Carnegie Science Center on select Sundays this summer during USS Requin Tech Tours, a behind-the-scenes experience that takes visitors into areas of the Cold War-era submarine rarely seen by the general public.

Requin Tech Tours will take place from 9-11 am on July 29, Aug. 12 and 26, and Sept. 9. During tours led by a submarine veteran and Science Center staff, visitors will learn how Requin crew members faced challenges and life underwater. It’s a rare chance to explore un-restored compartments, climb into the conning tower, and see the periscope.

“Tech Tours are an awesome, eye-opening experience for anyone interested in learning about history, science, engineering, and technology,” said Patty Everly, curator of Historic Exhibits at Carnegie Science Center. “From teens to veterans, tech tours give our visitors a unique opportunity to explore Requin and get a really in-depth look at life on a submarine.”

Because of the submarine’s structure, Requin Tech Tours require full mobility, and tour size is limited to 12 people. Participants must be age 15 or older. The cost is $15 for members or $20 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required. Call 412-237-3400 to register.

Visitors wishing to go on a self-guided tour of USS Requin are welcome to do so daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Self-guided tours of the submarine are included with general admission to the Science Center; admission to the submarine is $7 for visitors who have not purchased Science Center admission.

For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.