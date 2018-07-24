ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Knoxville Council meets Aug. 2

 
July 24, 2018



The Knoxville Community Council’s (KCC) next meeting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m., at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place. 

The agenda will include community partners providing updates on their programs and services, as well as, residents discussing their comments and concerns.

KCC will also have all the particulars for in regard to its KCC National Night Out Prep Party, Saturday, Aug. 4, from Noon until 3 p.m., 100 Block Jucunda Street.



 
