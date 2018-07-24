ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Carrick Council meets Aug. 8

 
July 24, 2018



The Carrick Community Council is holding a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at the YWAM building, 1912 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh 15210.

Carrick residents are welcome to come and be re-introduces to the council and learn more about the mission and vision for the future.

Various community groups have been invited to come in and speak about their offerings and planned events. Friends of Philips, LoveCarrick, the Historic Dairy District and EDS, the Carrick Library, Carrick/Overbrook block watch, BCAP, the CBA, and Pastor Dan from Zion Church.

 
