Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 167/18 on Thursday, July 26 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Daniel B. and Cynthia L. Studenbort, applicants and owners, for 302 Camfield Street in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-L).

Applicant requests new detached deck around existing pool.

Variances: 903.03.B.2: Minimum 30’ exterior side setback required and 13’ requested.

Zone case 191/18 on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Keyvan Khodaari Nezhad (prospective owner), applicant, and Arlington Veterans Assn., owner, for 1751 Arlington Avenue in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R2-M).

Applicant requests use of portion of existing structure as retail sales and services (limited).

Special Exception: 921.02.A.4: Change from one non-conforming use to another is a Special Exception.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy dated 12/8/1977 permitted occupancy “Club & one dwelling unit (Arlington Veterans’ Assn.).

Zone case 189/18 on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Peter Kreuthmeier, Loysen+Kreuthmeier Architects, applicant, and GCP LLC, owner, for 1318 Grandview Avenue in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPR-C).

Applicant requests new single-family dwelling (on existing/modified foundation) with new driveway and fence.

Variances: 908.02.C.3: 3’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

Zone case 187/18 on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. is the appeal of Peter Margittai Architecture LLC, applicant, and Richard Stephens, owner, for 2025 E. Carson Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests new projecting business ID sign.

Variances: 919.03.M.8: Maximum permitted sign face area 9 sq. ft. and 14.75 sq. ft. proposed; shall extend no more than 4’ and 8’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.