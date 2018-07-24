This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• William Harrison, 809 Montooth Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Collyn and Derek L. Fink, 466 William Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.2, 302.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, at 9:15 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dean Angelo and Steven Angelo, 238 Bigham Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Elizabeth and Kurt Cerny, 612 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, at 9:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Cengiz and Tulay Gungor, 319 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 26, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Coretta Ray, 2914 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.6, 307.1.

• Karen Chorney, 301 Clover Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.3, 304.10, 304.7.

• George and Josephine Slanovich, 111 Cologne Street, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• MTGLQ Investors LP, 1321 Cologne Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.6.

• San Rocco Properties LLC, 206 Fernleaf Street, 16th Ward, Codes 922.02, 302.3.

• Emily Cameron, 2125 Jonquil Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Kevin J. Chung, 2130 Jonquil Street, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Jordan L. Hawk, 2412 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.12.

• Oliver Hawk, 2506 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.63.

• Evelyn and James Hawk, 2510 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.63.

• Grandview Investments LLC, 2704 Stella Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.3.

• NEO Builders Inc., 2700 Sumner Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.63.

• James Sobieralski, 1918 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Anolik Cron LLC, 1920 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Hajjah LLC, 2641 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• George Dayieb, 1315 Sarah Street, 17th Ward, Code 604.3.

• Thomas Jenkins, 32 Sharon Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.3, 304.7, 304.6.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.