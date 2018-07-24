Mt. Oliver Housing Court

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Raymond Frankert, 2 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Christopher Kramer, 173 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation.

• Trzade Management LLC, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.