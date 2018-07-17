ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Real estate transactions for issue of 07-18

 
July 17, 2018



16th Ward

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Trifera LLC at 2908 Carey Way for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $114,798).

Kevin Beamon et al. to L6 Holdings Ltd. at 2809 Cobden St. for $772,500.

Dana J Carroll Barnes to A Botti Enterprises LLC at 3255 Josephine St. for $40,000.

Lynne Bingham et al. to Hannah Zaremsky at 130 S 22nd St. for $152,000.

Aaron Wilson to Bushra Mustafa and Muzaffer Khan at 133 S. 24th St. for $200,000.

Mary G Capozzoli Aurila to Jonathan Nakata at 2207 Sarah St. for $180,000.

Jordan Hawk to Craig Lessler at 3 Sterling St. for $145,000.

17th Ward

V. Walter Popovski to 2021 Carson St. L.P. at 2021 E. Carson St. for $640,000.

William Ryan to Luna Group Holdings LLC at 1911 Jane St. for $240,000.

Patricia Todd to Michael Zielachowski at 3 Monastery St. for $211,500.

William Andrew Gadd et al. to Craig Lessler at 13 Nusser St. for $105,000.

18th Ward

Leonard Cain to 1 Fix Bricks LLC at 709 Excelsior St. for $26,000.

Dipaola Development LLC to Elisa Brooks at 518 Industry St. for $5,000.

Jerome Kisasonak to Peoples Partn. LLC at 129 Millbridge St. for $29,000.

Empiria Homes Inc. to Paul Schaltenbrand at 650 Tarragonna St. for $17,750.

19th Ward

William Fink to Bruce and Christiine Arnoldt at 630 Grandview Ave. for $1,045,000.

D & S Estates LLC to KPC L.P. at 1000 Grandview Ave. Unit 906 for $5,000.

Federal National Mortgage Assn. to MAA 3 LLC at 209 Southern Ave. for $11,500.

Patrick Ryan to BGRS LLC at 422 Sweetbriar St. for $465,000.

BGRS LLC to Etna Fishman at 422 Sweetbriar St. for $465,000.

29th Ward

Douglas Sughrue to Landon Claybourne at 1408 Amanda Ave. for $135,000.

Lyle Roberts to Tia Baker at 418 Ariston St. for $143,500.

Michael Schumacher to B & L Fairland LLC at 226 Nobles Lane for $35,500.

Barbara Goodwin to Sergei and Nataliia Shchitov at 306 Santron Ave. for $65,000.

Woodwilson Property Group LLC to Damon and Tameka Overton at 211 Spencer Ave. for $77,525.

Judy Cole to Donna Jean Vargo at 1936 Westmont Ave. for $67,500.

Mt. Oliver

Gulcheckhra Rustamova to Bryan DeFranco at 434-1/2 Hays Ave. for $10,000.

 
