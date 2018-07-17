Zone 3 community crime alerts for July 9-15

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: July 9-15, 2018.

Duquesne Heights (1911)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Stolen vehicle – Volk Rd & Kearsarge St. – between 7/7/18 11:55 PM and 7/8/18 at 11:30 AM – Victim reported a gray Nissan Sentra was stolen. However, the victim had forgotten where it was parked. Later, the vehicle was found.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Prospect St. – between 7/6/18 at 7 PM and 7/9/18 at 8:15 AM – Victim reported a briefcase, HP laptop, jetpack, sunglasses, paperwork, & coins were stolen out of his vehicle. Amount of loss is over $155.

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. Bertha St. - between 7/8/18 at 9 PM and 7/9/18 at 7:45 AM – Victim reported her Louis Vuitton book bag, MacBook, and clothing were stolen after someone had broken the driver side rear passenger window. Amount of loss is $2,700.

Theft – 100 blk. Merrimac St. - between 7/10/18 at 5 PM and 7/11/18 at 7:30 AM – Victim reported a known person had not returned construction style equipment. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 300 blk. Belonda St. - between 7/4/18 at 2:15 PM and 7/5/18 at 10 AM – Victim reported her wallet and the contents inside were stolen out of her vehicle. The amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 100 blk. Pasadena St. - between 7/1/18 at 1 PM and 7/2/18 at 4:30 PM – Victim hired contractor who stole his Apple MacBook Pro, garden hose, & DeWalt 12 inch. Amount of loss is $4,243.95.

Burglary – 400 blk. Ruxton St. - 7/14/18 between 8 AM and 11:50 PM – Victim arrived home and saw broken glass. The home was checked and a Series 3 iPhone watch had been stolen. Amount of loss is $400.

Theft – 200 blk. Boggs Ave. - between 1/1/18 at midnight and 7/7/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported her Turquoise jewelry had been stolen. Amount of loss is $1,000.

South Shore (1921)

Theft – 100 blk. Station Square Dr. E. – between 7/3/18 at noon and 7/4/18 at noon – Victim reported someone stole her silver Cannondale bicycle. The amount of loss is unknown.

Bon Air (1806)

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Theft – 100 blk. Pius St. - between 3/14/18 at 7 AM and 6/27/18 at 11 PM – Victim reported her leather wallet was stolen. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 2300 blk. Eccles St. - between 7/9/18 at midnight and 7/12/18 at midnight – Victim reported packages delivered to his home were stolen. The amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – Brosville St. & Pius St. - between 7/9/18 at 6 PM and 7/12/18 at 10:50 PM – Victim reported a dog he was watching jumped out of the vehicle and someone found it but will not return the dog.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft – 1100 blk. E. Carson St. – between 7/7/18 at 7 PM and 7/8/18 at midnight – Victim reported a suspect stole his wallet off the bar and used his cards for unauthorized transactions. The amount of loss is over $15.

Robbery – 1100 blk. E. Carson St. – 7/10/18 at 12:25 AM – Victim reported an unknown white male stole her wallet out of her hand while she was leaving a bar. The victim pursued the suspect trying to retrieve her wallet but she got punched by the actor who fled. The amount of loss is over $30.

Stolen vehicle – Jane St. & S. 26th St. - 7/11/18 at 8:15 PM – Victim reported his blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with PA plate JVE 3913 had been stolen.

Theft – 500 blk. Bingham St. - between 7/6/18 at 5 PM and 7/9/18 at 8 AM – Victim reported his air conditioner was stolen. Amount of loss is $1,000.

Theft – 500 blk. Bingham St. - between 7/3/18 at 5 PM and 7/5/18 at 7 AM – Victim reported a steel pushcart had been stolen. Amount of loss is $800.

Theft from vehicle – 2600 blk. S. Water St. - 7/14/18 between midnight and 11 AM – Victim reported two bikes were stolen off of the bike rack on the back on his vehicle. Amount of loss is $600.

Burglary – 1900 blk. E. Carson St. - 7/14/18 at 5:58 AM – Officers responded to a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers noticed the front door was shattered. The business was checked with no suspects found. It appears multiple Newport cigarettes were stolen.

Allentown (1803)

Mount Oliver (1607)

Theft from vehicle – 400 blk. St. Joseph St. - between 3/29/18 at noon and 4/1/18 at noon – Victim reported a jewelry was stolen from her vehicle. The amount of loss is $2,650.

Arlington (1603)

Aggravated assault – 2400 blk. Charcot St. - 7/15/18 at 5:24 PM – Officers responded to a report of a male who was struck with a firearm [pistol whipped]. Through the course of their investigation officers pursued a suspect with a firearm. Officers shot the suspect (Dontay Green) while trying to apprehend him for the felony assault. Officers recovered the firearm.

Arlington Heights (1604) – NTR

Beltzhoover (1809)

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Theft – 2400 blk. Edgar St. - between 7/8/18 at 6 PM and 7/10/18 at 8 PM – Victim reported a gold necklace was stolen from inside his home. Amount of loss is $650.

Theft – 2200 blk. Valera St. - 6/11/18 at 8 PM – Victim reported a known person stole his washer, stained glass windows, & damage his property. Amount of loss is over $3,000.

Theft – 100 blk. Parkfield St. - between 6/28/18 at 3 PM and 7/12/18 at 4:30 PM – Victim reported a known person has made unauthorized purchases using the victim's information. The amount of loss is over $2,000.

Robbery – 1500 blk. Cloverdale St. - 7/13/18 at 11:30 PM – Officers responded to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, victim explained a known person pulled out a firearm and stole his backpack. Officers detained a suspect who the victim moments later positively identified. The victim's belongings were returned. Officers recovered a firearm and 2 BB guns. The suspect is a juvenile.

Aggravated assault – 2000 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 7/14/18 at 4:25 PM – Officers responded to a disorderly person call. Officers investigated and discovered Christopher Hornsby had an argument with juveniles and struck a juvenile in the head causing injury (bump & laceration). Hornsby was arrested and taken to county jail.

Aggravated assault – Brownsville Rd. & Parkfield St. - 7/14/18 at 12:36 AM – Victim was approached by a group of juveniles. The victim knew two of the juveniles. The suspect accused the victim of saying things about her. A known person punched the victim who was then repeatedly punched and had her slammed off the sidewalk. Victim was treated at a local hospital in stable condition.

Theft – 2600 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 7/14/18 between 7 PM and 10:09 PM – Victim reported a known person stole her apartment key. Amount of loss is unknown.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

St. Clair (1606)

Knoxville (3001)

Aggravated assault – 200 blk. Reifert St. – 7/9/18 at 3:48 PM – Officers were called to the scene of someone who was stabbed. Upon arrival, Officers found an on-going neighbor dispute in which the victim was stabbed by a known person. Officers arrested Darsell Smith after discovering Smith was swing a stick and hitting two people during the fight. Officers transported her to the county jail after she was treated at a local hospital for injuries in the fight.

Theft – 300 blk Suncrest St. - between 7/6/18 at midnight and 7/7/18 at midnight – Victim reported a Briggs & Stratton lawn mower, 2.5 gallons of gas, & a bottle of oil where stolen from his property. The amount of loss is over $130.

Theft – 300 blk. Mathews Ave. - 7/11/18 between 5:30 AM and 10:20 AM – Victim reported his black 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan with PA plate JXM 0844 had been stolen.

Theft from vehicle – 300 blk. Arabella St. - between 7/11/18 at 11 PM and 7/12/189 at 7 AM – Victim reported his vehicle was entered and items inside were thrown throughout the vehicle.

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. Charles St. - between 7/12/18 at 8 AM and 7/14/18 at 5 PM – Victim reported is PA plate KLM 0954 was stolen off of his vehicle.

Aggravated assault – 300 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 7/14/18 at 10:15 PM – Mt Oliver Police officers called out hearing 10 gun shots. Moments later, officers found the victim shot in the leg.