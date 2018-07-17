Scrapbooking program, preserving documents next up at Baldwin Library

Upcoming programs for the week of July 23 at the Baldwin Library include:

Preserve Your Family Collection: Save Your Stuff Part 1: Intro to Preservation & Documents – Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about how to preserve and care for important family documents. Come in for the upcoming three-part series as they discuss basic preservation and dating techniques for various documents and photographs. Registration required for all programs individually. Attendance at all programs in the series isn’t required.

• Save Your stuff: Part 1: Intro to Preservation & Documents - Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m.

• Save Your Stuff: Part 2: Photographs Care and Dating - Monday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.

• Save Your Stuff: Part 3: Digital Photos – Monday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Paws for a Cause with Animal Friends is on Thursday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. Children will have the opportunity to meet and read aloud to an approved literacy cat or dog, hear stories and participate in a literacy activity. Readers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Because all visits are on a volunteer basis, the library asks all participants to bring along one item from the Animal Friends Supply Drive list which can be found on the library’s website, baldwinborolibrary.org. Registration required.

Mom’s Pamper and Paint Night will take place on Friday, July 27 at 7- 9 p.m. All moms are amazing and deserve a night out. The library is having a special canvas paint night just for moms. Relax with some cool beverages, cheese, crackers and fresh summer fruit while you learn how to make a beautiful canvas painting to take home. Registration required.

Sizzlin’ Summer Scrapbooking Sunday is on Sunday, July 29 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Come beat the heat during the Summer Scrapbooking Sunday at Salvatore’s, 5001 Curry Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Join in at this one-day scrapbooking event where you can get together with friends and work on projects, meet new people and learn new techniques all while benefiting the Baldwin Borough Public Library.

Tickets are $50 and are available at the library or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sizzlin-summer-scrapbooking-sunday-tickets-46684210731 and features: 10 hours continuous scrapbooking time; Lunch, hot dinner, dessert and drinks all day; drawings; and, give-a-ways.

This event is co-sponsored by Marsha Green, Creative Memories Consultant and the Friends of the Baldwin Borough Public Library.