Outbound Liberty Tunnel to close on Friday night

The Liberty Tunnel (Route 3069) will close outbound on Friday night, July 20, weather permitting.

The outbound (southbound) Liberty Tunnel will close to traffic from 8 p.m. Friday night to noon Saturday as crews conduct installation of electrical conduit and cables, work on safety and control systems, and integrated equipment installation. The inbound tunnel will not be impacted. All outbound traffic will be detoured.

The $30.27 million final phase of work will include roadway pavement rehabilitation, the addition of safety and control systems, air monitoring upgrades, a fire containment system and CCTV installation. Additionally, extensive renovation of the fan house including replacing eight fan units, replacing all electrical equipment, concrete repairs, roof and drainage repairs, and retaining wall erection will occur.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Liberty Tunnel traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Write “Subscribe – Liberty Tunnel” in the subject line.