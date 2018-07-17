Henry the Fifth will presented this Sunday at Phillips Park in Carrick

The New Renaissance Theatre Company, presented by The Friends of Phillips Park, perform As You Like It. Henry the Fifth is next on the playbill for Sunday, July 22 in Phillips Park.

Friends of Phillips Park will present the New Renaissance Theatre Company (NRTC) in Henry the Fifth on the lawn behind Phillips Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street, Carrick, on Sunday, July 22 at 4 p.m.

Friends of Phillips Park will present the play in collaboration with NRTC, which practices the 'Unrehearsed Cue-Script Technique.'

Everyone is welcome to come out for this most English of English History plays by that most English of all playwrights, William Shakespeare. Come at 2:30 p.m. before the performance as the cast sets up for the play, much like an Elizabethan theatre company on tour.

Those coming early will have an opportunity to meet co-founding Artistic Director Andy Kirtland and discover how NRTC prepares and performs their Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project using the Unrehearsed Cue Script Technique. This unique style is based on the conditions under which Shakespeare and his contemporaries would have produced a play.

There will be questions and answers with some cast members to give everyone an insight to the unique process before they enjoy a performance of "The Life of Henry the Fift" (accurate First Folio spelling).

Registration is available at https://www.showclix.com/event/henry-the-fifth.