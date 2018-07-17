ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Flood victims can receive home items at CERT program

 
July 17, 2018



The New Me Ministry, in cooperation with the Arlington Heights Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), will be providing a variety of items to people in Arlington Heights who were victims of recent floods.

The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 in the Arlington Heights Community Center, 3123 Cordell Place, rear. Items available include: new pillows, new mattress pads, used kitchenware, pillow cases, gently used clothing and new kids coats and shoes.

In addition, Barbara Morello, supervisor/CERT instructor for the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety will be recruiting new members for CERT.

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

