Flood victims can receive home items at CERT program

The New Me Ministry, in cooperation with the Arlington Heights Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), will be providing a variety of items to people in Arlington Heights who were victims of recent floods.

The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 in the Arlington Heights Community Center, 3123 Cordell Place, rear. Items available include: new pillows, new mattress pads, used kitchenware, pillow cases, gently used clothing and new kids coats and shoes.

In addition, Barbara Morello, supervisor/CERT instructor for the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety will be recruiting new members for CERT.