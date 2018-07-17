Everyone's favorite goats are back and eating their way through 'Jurassic Valley'

The goats from Allegheny Goatscape goats are back munching their way through invasive species in South Side Park's "Jurassic Valley" for the second year. The Second Annual GoatFest will be celebrated in the park on Saturday, July 28.

For 40 days in June and July, a herd of ten goats from the nonprofit Allegheny Goatscape has been and will continue to be in South Side Park to eat invasive species and vines in a previously inaccessible ten-acre portion of South Side Park that locals call "Jurassic Valley."

This work will be followed by volunteer crews to prepare the place for a fall 2018 restoration tree planting with local nonprofit, Plant Five for Life. This Phase 2 ecological restoration project is supported by a $10,000 Conservation, Leadership, and Innovation Program grant from the Allegheny County Conservation District.

On Saturday, July 28, from noon to 4 p.m., a public celebration, "2nd Annual Goat Fest in South Side Park," is being hosted by Friends of South Side Park at the Bandi Schaum Community Garden and Paved Loop to celebrate the Allegheny Goatscape goats in South Side Park. Enjoy four hours of musical performances, food trucks, a local craft vendor market, and meet the Allegheny Goatscape herd of goats. The event is free to the public and family friendly. Goat Fest in 2017 drew more than 1,000 participants.

South Side Park is a 65-acre City of Pittsburgh signature community park located about four blocks south of East Carson Street, bordering the South Side Flats, South Side Slopes and Arlington neighborhoods. South Side Park attracts visitors from across the City of Pittsburgh for its incredible views.

Previously under-utilized and under-maintained, South Side Park recently attracted attention for its potential to capture stormwater and runoff in its landscape, and is located in one of the top sewer-sheds (M-16) for stormwater intervention by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA).

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded a $40,000 grant to the Department of City Planning for the South Side Park Master Plan, matched by $40,000 from the city. The South Side Park Master Plan process was completed in April 2018 and a release of the final plan is forthcoming.