Curb Appeal Program aims to improve Mt. Washington area one door at a time

Before and after photos of what the Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation's Curb Appeal Program hopes to accomplish with a little paint and new lights and mailboxes.

It began as an idea to improve the neighborhood by painting homeowners' front doors and grew quickly to the Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation's (MWCDC) Curb Appeal Program.

Through a variety of fundraisers, the MWCDC was able to raise enough money to paint the front and storm doors, along with replacing the porch light, mailbox and address numbers on 30 homes in Mt. Washington and Duquesne Heights in a pilot program. The homes will also receive a handmade wreath for their front doors.

MWCDC Board Member Greg Panza said the target area for the pilot program includes six streets, three in Mt. Washington and three in Duquesne Heights: Boggs Avenue, Southern Avenue, Ruth Street, Shaler Street and Augusta Street. The streets were chosen for their high traffic and visibility.

The program is only for home owners and income limits of 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level apply. As an example, a single person with an income of less than $36,000 or a family of four with an income of less than $72,000 would be eligible.

Mr. Panza said homeowners accepted into the program will have their choice of five paint colors including traditional colors of Navy Blue, Brick Red and a Mulberry in addition to more modern Aqua and Lime Green. The porch lights and mailboxes will all be the same style.

The work is being donated by a Cyle Dowling of Fine Finish Coatings.

Residents will be asked to pay $36 for the service. Value of the front door makeover is between $500-$600 per home.

To make the program possible, the East Liberty Home Depot is providing deep discounts on the paint, lights and mailboxes to the MWCDC. Sherwin-Williams is donating the paint.

Although the Curb Appeal Program is initially limited to the target areas, Mr. Panza said they hope to expand in to more areas. In the meantime, part of the hope is to encourage other homeowners to spruce up their properties once they see what a little curb appeal can do.

Mr. Panza said if not enough eligible properties apply in the target areas, they may open the program up to other parts of the neighborhoods.

To learn more about the program, visit the MWCDC on Facebook or their website: mwcdc.org. For an application, contact MWCDC Executive Director Gordon Davidson at 412-481-3220.