This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, July 17, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Agnes Salem and Mary Salem, 2326 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Michael Berger, 30 S. 6th Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Linda Fingers, 930 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Fatima Abdulla, 509 Montooth Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Lawrence R. Conley, 3 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 403.46.

• Evelyn Hawk, 208 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code 108.1.1A.

• Mark R. Gorga, 215 Shiloh Street, 19th Ward, Codes 604.3.2, 1026.16.5.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, at 9:15 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Gregg Tuszynski, 176 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 304.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, at 9:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Brian Link, 141 Merrimac Street, 19th Ward, Code 304.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 19, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Jeffrey Blackson, 318 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Cortez McClendon, 212 Matthews Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3, PM307.1.

July 19, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Bernadette Frazier, 119 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.13, 304.1.

• Richard Franciscus, 1705 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 302.8, 302.7, 922.2.

• Margaret Pollock, 424 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.