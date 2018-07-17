Pittsburgh Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 165/18 on Thursday, July 19 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Margittai Architects, applicant, and Diane L. and John E. Kirk III, owners, for 119 S. 15th Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests 52 sq. ft. business identification canopy sign.

Variances: 919.03.N.2: Maximum in sign face area 12 sq. ft. permitted and 52 sq. ft. requested.

Zone case 167/18 on Thursday, July 26 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Daniel B. and Cynthia L. Studenbort, applicants and owners, for 302 Camfield Street in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-L).

Applicant requests new detached deck around existing pool.

Variances: 903.03.B.2: Minimum 30’ exterior side setback required and 13’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.