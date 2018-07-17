ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver Housing Court

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 17, 2018



The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Raymond Frankert, 2 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Christopher Kramer, 173 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation.

• Trzade Management LLC, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/18/2018 21:08