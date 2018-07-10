Real estate transactions for issue of July 10, 2018
July 10, 2018
16th Ward
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Trifera LLC at 2908 Carey Way for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $114,798).
Kevin Beamon et al. to L6 Holdings Ltd. at 2809 Cobden St. for $772,500.
Dana J Carroll Barnes to A Botti Enterprises LLC at 3255 Josephine St. for $40,000.
Lynne Bingham et al. to Hannah Zaremsky at 130 S 22nd St. for $152,000.
Aaron Wilson to Bushra Mustafa and Muzaffer Khan at 133 S. 24th St. for $200,000.
Mary G Capozzoli Aurila to Jonathan Nakata at 2207 Sarah St. for $180,000.
Jordan Hawk to Craig Lessler at 3 Sterling St. for $145,000.
17th Ward
V. Walter Popovski to 2021 Carson St. L.P. at 2021 E. Carson St. for $640,000.
William Ryan to Luna Group Holdings LLC at 1911 Jane St. for $240,000.
Patricia Todd to Michael Zielachowski at 3 Monastery St. for $211,500.
William Andrew Gadd et al. to Craig Lessler at 13 Nusser St. for $105,000.
18th Ward
Leonard Cain to 1 Fix Bricks LLC at 709 Excelsior St. for $26,000.
Dipaola Development LLC to Elisa Brooks at 518 Industry St. for $5,000.
Jerome Kisasonak to Peoples Partn. LLC at 129 Millbridge St. for $29,000.
Empiria Homes Inc. to Paul Schaltenbrand at 650 Tarragonna St. for $17,750.
19th Ward
William Fink to Bruce and Christiine Arnoldt at 630 Grandview Ave. for $1,045,000.
D & S Estates LLC to KPC L.P. at 1000 Grandview Ave. Unit 906 for $5,000.
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to MAA 3 LLC at 209 Southern Ave. for $11,500.
Patrick Ryan to BGRS LLC at 422 Sweetbriar St. for $465,000.
BGRS LLC to Etna Fishman at 422 Sweetbriar St. for $465,000.
29th Ward
Douglas Sughrue to Landon Claybourne at 1408 Amanda Ave. for $135,000.
Lyle Roberts to Tia Baker at 418 Ariston St. for $143,500.
Michael Schumacher to B & L Fairland LLC at 226 Nobles Lane for $35,500.
Barbara Goodwin to Sergei and Nataliia Shchitov at 306 Santron Ave. for $65,000.
Woodwilson Property Group LLC to Damon and Tameka Overton at 211 Spencer Ave. for $77,525.
Judy Cole to Donna Jean Vargo at 1936 Westmont Ave. for $67,500.
Mt. Oliver
Gulcheckhra Rustamova to Bryan DeFranco at 434-1/2 Hays Ave. for $10,000.
