Visit South Side's 'Secret Gardens' during the South Side Garden Tour

Explore South Side’s “Secret Gardens” during the Fifth Annual South Side Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 22.

This self-guided tour hosted by the South Side Community Council features unique and beautiful gardens throughout the neighborhood. Come out and see traditional, modern, and green” gardens.

General Admission tickets are available for $20 and VIP tickets for $40 at https://www.showclix.com/event/SouthSideGardenTour. Remaining tickets will be available at check-in on the day of the tour.

General Admission includes access to the garden tour.

VIP Admission includes access to the garden tour, guest speaker, and exclusive VIP reception immediately following the tour. The VIP reception includes hor d’oeuvres and wine with music by Cello Fury. Guest Speaker: Doug Oster, editor, Everybody Gardens will speak on summer planting and maintenance.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. VIP ticket holders must be 21 years old or older. Tour maps and check-in will be at 18th and Carson Streets.

Free parking is available at all Pittsburgh Parking Authority lots and meters on Sunday.

The tour is rain or shine. All proceeds from the tour support the Esser Plaza Revitalization Project.