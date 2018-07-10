One additional chance to get senior vouchers

The Area Agency on Aging is offering additional opportunities for seniors to pick up their Farmers Market Vouchers if they were unable to on June 12.

Senior can pick up their vouchers at the Fresh Access tents at the Carrick Bellevue, Northside or Wilkinsburg markets. Each eligible senior is allotted $20 worth of vouchers per market season.

Eligibility guidelines include: Must be a resident of Allegheny County age 60 or older and meet the following income guidelines: At or below $22,459 for a one-person household and at or below $30,451 for a two-person household. Couples will receive one set of checks.

Seniors are not eligible if their residence provides their meals.