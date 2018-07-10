ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

One additional chance to get senior vouchers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 10, 2018



The Area Agency on Aging is offering additional opportunities for seniors to pick up their Farmers Market Vouchers if they were unable to on June 12.

Senior can pick up their vouchers at the Fresh Access tents at the Carrick Bellevue, Northside or Wilkinsburg markets. Each eligible senior is allotted $20 worth of vouchers per market season.

Eligibility guidelines include: Must be a resident of Allegheny County age 60 or older and meet the following income guidelines: At or below $22,459 for a one-person household and at or below $30,451 for a two-person household. Couples will receive one set of checks.

Seniors are not eligible if their residence provides their meals.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017