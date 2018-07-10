ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Coming up: second annual South Side Park Goat Fest

 
July 10, 2018



The Second Annual Goat Fest in South Side Park will take place on Saturday, July 28 from noon to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Goat Fest is free and open to the public at two locations in South Side Park.

The Bandi Schaum Community Garden: The party hub where everyone can explore food trucks, live music performances, partner tents and more. Explore the South Side Park Master Plan with the City of Pittsburgh Department of City Planning at the garden and learn about the changes comes to the park.

The Paved Loop and Jurassic Valley: Meet the Allegheny Goatscape herd and see their progress eating through the invasive species of Jurassic Valley. Explore the craft vendor market on the Paved Loop Trail. 

Additional details are available at https://goo.gl/kJYpV5

 
