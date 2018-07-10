Bring a new toy and enjoy this year's Brashear's Christmas in July event

Brashear Association's Christmas in July benefiting its Holiday Assistance Program will take place at Super Happy Fun Time Bar & Arcade, 1323 East Carson Street, on Wednesday, July 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Admission is $15 per person or a new unwrapped toy. Admission includes all vintage video games will be free to play, prizes, complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

Last year Brashear's Holiday Assistance Program received more than 650 requests for holiday assistance. The association expects that number to grow in 2018.

For more information about Brashear Association, visit their website at: http://www.brashearassociation.org.