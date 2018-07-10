ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Next Knoxville Council meeting will be July 11

 
July 10, 2018



The Knoxville Community Council’s next meeting will be the bimonthly forum on July 11, at 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 Brownsville Rd.

Guest speaker will be Julius Boatwright, executive director of the Will Allen Foundation and founder CEO of Steel Smiling.

Mr. Boatwright’s organizations focus on individuals and communities, instilling hope, removing barriers, educating and advocating available services and resources. They concentrate on underserved neighborhoods and connect individuals with mental health treatments.


 
