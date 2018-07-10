Meeting could decide fate of St. Vincent's So. Side club
July 10, 2018
Due to the lack of support by the members and the deteriorating condition of the building there will be an important meeting at the St. Vincent’s Literary Club to discuss its future on Sunday, July 22, at 1 p.m.
This meeting will also address the status of Life and Charter members who haven’t visited the club for a number of years. Those who would like to voice any suggestions or opinions about the club moving forward should plan to attend to be heard.
