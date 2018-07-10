Opiod Action Coalition will hold a public meeting July 19

The South Pittsburgh Opioid Action Coalition (SPOAC) and its partners will hold a community meeting on July 19 to inform the community about its work to promote health and safety.

The meeting will take place at St. Pius X, 2336 Brownsville Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Members of the coalition will speak about their work, seek feedback from the community and provide overdose prevention training for those who are interested. The coalition focuses on prevention, education, harm reduction, engagement of public safety and public health and development of recovery supports.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at https://spoac.eventbrite.com

Donations of toiletries will be accepted for Carrick High School.