This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 11, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• June P. Rooney, 711 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Timothy W. Oswald, 932 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 118.1, 302.8.

• Darryl Byrd, 311 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Mary Thompkins, 85 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Alberts Capital Management 59 Ralston Place LLC, 224 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• John Chajkowski, 22 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• AIH, 343 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Amanda J. and Kevin M. Beamon, 1502 Fernleaf Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Shelly A. Mills, 222 Mountain Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Kirklin T. Klett, 185 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Wharton Sq. Partners, 0 S. 21st Street (12B-60), 17th Ward, Codes 107.2.1, 604.3.2, F505.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Bailey Avenue Partners, 206 Bailey Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Roslyn Williams, 437 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3, PM307.1.

• Marc Scoratow, 940 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4.

• Carol Anndu Se Harding, 841 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Alleda Glanton and Cecil Jackson, 801 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4.

• FBO 200344505, 436 Kingsboro Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1.

• Charles and Odessa Bryant, 0 Michigan Street (15R-257), 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• 714 Ventures Inc., 1301 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 18th Ward, Code 922.2.

• Sandra and Thomas Chesmer, 424 Ariston Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Robert Mann III, 23 Becks Run Road, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Bat Ami Sulami, 245 E. Meyers Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• CJ Sullivan, 1607 Fredell Street, 29th Ward, Code 301.3.

• RHMS Group Inc., 1734 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.7, 922.02.

• Fred Bellon, 1400 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM304.1.

• Stephen Gilstrap Sr., 316 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Code 304.11.

• Jeffrey Blackson, 318 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Cortez H. McClendon, 212 Mathews Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.3, 304.7, 925.06.

• DTHREO Inc., 324 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Charles Ingles Jr., 338 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 304.12.

• Joseph Hoff, 315 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Leon De Juda Ministries, 411 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Christine Namiotka, 217 Wilbur Street, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Vainshtein RE LLC, 234 Wilbur Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1.

301.3.

• Michael Fair III, 2084 Walton Avenue, 32nd Ward, Code 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.