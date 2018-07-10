Mt. Oliver Housing Court results and current cases

Results for the June 28 Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases before Municipal District Judge Richard King:

• Jim Mackanick, 705 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Fined $146.87

• George Dayieb, 811 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Fined $146.87

• William Winkler, 113 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Withdrawn

• Robert Burns, 150 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Dismissed

• Syed and Franker Properties, 3 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. $146.87

• Robert Dean, 346 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Withdrawn

• James Garvey, 1786 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Dismissed

• George Dayieb, 267 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. $146.87

• George Tersine, 410 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Dismissed

• Steeltown Management, 120 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. $146.87

• Kenneth Balch, 140 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. $146.87

• CZ Realty, 129 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Continued to July 10

• Roger Wood, 191 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. $146.87

• Venusian Management Group, 125 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. Continued to July 10

• James Hancock, 122 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. $146.87

• Grenat LP, 712 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. $146.87

• Michael Richards, 131 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash. $146.87

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Eco Engineering, 306 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Eco Engineering, 42 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• MO Rentals, 129 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Grandma Roses Properties, 636 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Sanitation; 302.3, Sidewalks & Driveways; 302.4, Weeds.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Raymond Frankert, 2 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Christopher Kramer, 173 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation.

• Trzade Management LLC, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Borourgh Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.