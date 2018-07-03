ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transactions for issue of July 3, 2018

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 3, 2018



16th Ward

Nathan Bishop to Robert Wesner at 130 22nd St. S Unit 2A for $165,000.

Mark Alan Miller to Citylife Realty Pittsburgh LLC at 2418 Berg St. for $52,000.

William Gadd trustee et al. to Ashley Allen at 2718 Berg St. for $77,250.

Patricia Champion et al. to Amy Weis at 114 Cologne St. for $70,000.

Le Ciel Partners LLC to Justin Lazzaro at 2818 Edwards Way for $231,000.

David Brandt to Jennifer Carnes and Anthony Coulter at 2359 Holt St. for $405,000.

Carleen Sluganski to Barr Property Development Inc. at 7 Holt St. for $74,000.

Melanie Pursglove to Daniel and Jennifer Dohmlo at 2515 Jane St. for $320,000.

Carl Stepanovich II to Bruce and Joni Marantis at 3119 Josephine St. for $20,000.

Eugenia Bereksazi to UC Realty LLC at 2704 Larkins Way for $105,000.

Bradley Yoder to Michael Koontz Jr. and Emily Abbott at 2250 Mary St. Apt 105 for $175,000.

Jail House Lofts LLC to Fergal Eamonn and Sarah Jane McAndrew at 2200 Sarah St. for $910,000.

Aaron Mares to Mark and Ashley Grgurich at 2514 Sarah St. for $360,000.

Kristen Hogan et al. to Raymond Erfort at 128 Weber Way for $5,000.

17th Ward

Kevin Koerner to Christopher Webb Thomas at 504 Bingham St. for $167,000.

Richard Stratton to Patrick Devlin at 1008 Bradish St. for $300,000.

Andrea Smith to Sunhat LLC at 1709 Larkins Way for $144,000.

Katlin Connelly Zarisky to David Lamagna and Anthony Flocco at 1718 Mary St. for $235,000.

Estate of Gary Lindner to Lori Winkler and Christopher Meyers at 106 S. 11th St. for $136,000.

Hunter Carmichel to David Wechter at 9 S. 14th St. for $183,866.

Suzanne Stenger to Wesley Frye at 25 St. Martin St. for $80,000.

Evelyn Holzer to Robert Metcalf at Shamokin St. for $4,025.

18th Ward

Emma Culberson to People's Partn. at 20 Sylvania Ave. for $11,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $25,080) by sheriff's deed.

Denice Normandy Fonzi to Margaret Dusch at 304 Tarragonna St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,738).

19th Ward

William Caughey estate et al. to Pluto Holdings LLC at 231 Dilworth St. for $56,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,710) by sheriff's deed.

John Gmiter Jr. to Nancy DiBattiste at 1000 Grandview Ave. Unit 805 for $290,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Joseph and Laura Poskin at 625 Olympia Road Unit 3601 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,897).

ASR Property Group LLC to David Aaron and Sarah Lynn Silverstein at 138 Ulysses St. for $160,000.

Justin Conklin to Astak LLC at 231 Ulysses St. for $110,000.

Pittsburgh City to Jessica Lerda at W. Sycamore St. for $200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $23,256).

Charolette Hoffman to Tuff Properties LLC at 125 Wade St. for $40,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $95,760) by sheriff's deed.

29th Ward

Harry Bande to Ronald Jardini at 2215 Brownsville Road for $96,000.

Gertrude Wright to Paul Wright at 2100 Hazeldell St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,926).

Suellen Curran to Pamela and David Carlson at 1800 Leolyn St. for $98,000.

Linda Thompson et al. to Shavonne James at 416 Overbrook Blvd. for $110,000.

Wilma Aiello to PNC Bank NA at 235 Sprucewood St. for $10,081 by sheriff's deed.

Michael Williams to Holly Eve at 235 The Blvd. for $199,900.

John Hutchin to Dawn Elizabeth Wenrich at 15 Wynoka St. for $188,000.

30th Ward

Kristen Hogan to D&Y Investing in Properties LLC at 232 Jucunda St. for $40,000.

Darla Milcarek to Midfirst Bank at 179 Knox Ave. for $17,000 by sheriff's deed.

Purple Panda LLC to Matthew Kosik at 830 Roll St. for $21,000.

Mt. Oliver

Home Opportunity LLC to Lawton Murray at 237 Anthony St. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,366).

X Clusive Holdings LLC to Emmanouil Rinos at 333 Anthony St. for $33,350.

Robert Mortimer to SJ Group at 524 Giffin Ave. for $23,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,075) by sheriff's deed.

Prosperous Properties LLC to Beechco LLC at 135 Koehler St. for $69,000.

Elaine M McCurry to Paige Ward and Patricia Vetter at 123 Margaret St. for $79,900.

Trevor Allen Smith to Charity Chewe at 339 Quincy St. for $5,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,246) by sheriff's deed.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/05/2018 22:40