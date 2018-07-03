Real estate transactions for issue of July 3, 2018

16th Ward

Nathan Bishop to Robert Wesner at 130 22nd St. S Unit 2A for $165,000.

Mark Alan Miller to Citylife Realty Pittsburgh LLC at 2418 Berg St. for $52,000.

William Gadd trustee et al. to Ashley Allen at 2718 Berg St. for $77,250.

Patricia Champion et al. to Amy Weis at 114 Cologne St. for $70,000.

Le Ciel Partners LLC to Justin Lazzaro at 2818 Edwards Way for $231,000.

David Brandt to Jennifer Carnes and Anthony Coulter at 2359 Holt St. for $405,000.

Carleen Sluganski to Barr Property Development Inc. at 7 Holt St. for $74,000.

Melanie Pursglove to Daniel and Jennifer Dohmlo at 2515 Jane St. for $320,000.

Carl Stepanovich II to Bruce and Joni Marantis at 3119 Josephine St. for $20,000.

Eugenia Bereksazi to UC Realty LLC at 2704 Larkins Way for $105,000.

Bradley Yoder to Michael Koontz Jr. and Emily Abbott at 2250 Mary St. Apt 105 for $175,000.

Jail House Lofts LLC to Fergal Eamonn and Sarah Jane McAndrew at 2200 Sarah St. for $910,000.

Aaron Mares to Mark and Ashley Grgurich at 2514 Sarah St. for $360,000.

Kristen Hogan et al. to Raymond Erfort at 128 Weber Way for $5,000.

17th Ward

Kevin Koerner to Christopher Webb Thomas at 504 Bingham St. for $167,000.

Richard Stratton to Patrick Devlin at 1008 Bradish St. for $300,000.

Andrea Smith to Sunhat LLC at 1709 Larkins Way for $144,000.

Katlin Connelly Zarisky to David Lamagna and Anthony Flocco at 1718 Mary St. for $235,000.

Estate of Gary Lindner to Lori Winkler and Christopher Meyers at 106 S. 11th St. for $136,000.

Hunter Carmichel to David Wechter at 9 S. 14th St. for $183,866.

Suzanne Stenger to Wesley Frye at 25 St. Martin St. for $80,000.

Evelyn Holzer to Robert Metcalf at Shamokin St. for $4,025.

18th Ward

Emma Culberson to People's Partn. at 20 Sylvania Ave. for $11,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $25,080) by sheriff's deed.

Denice Normandy Fonzi to Margaret Dusch at 304 Tarragonna St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,738).

19th Ward

William Caughey estate et al. to Pluto Holdings LLC at 231 Dilworth St. for $56,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,710) by sheriff's deed.

John Gmiter Jr. to Nancy DiBattiste at 1000 Grandview Ave. Unit 805 for $290,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Joseph and Laura Poskin at 625 Olympia Road Unit 3601 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,897).

ASR Property Group LLC to David Aaron and Sarah Lynn Silverstein at 138 Ulysses St. for $160,000.

Justin Conklin to Astak LLC at 231 Ulysses St. for $110,000.

Pittsburgh City to Jessica Lerda at W. Sycamore St. for $200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $23,256).

Charolette Hoffman to Tuff Properties LLC at 125 Wade St. for $40,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $95,760) by sheriff's deed.

29th Ward

Harry Bande to Ronald Jardini at 2215 Brownsville Road for $96,000.

Gertrude Wright to Paul Wright at 2100 Hazeldell St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,926).

Suellen Curran to Pamela and David Carlson at 1800 Leolyn St. for $98,000.

Linda Thompson et al. to Shavonne James at 416 Overbrook Blvd. for $110,000.

Wilma Aiello to PNC Bank NA at 235 Sprucewood St. for $10,081 by sheriff's deed.

Michael Williams to Holly Eve at 235 The Blvd. for $199,900.

John Hutchin to Dawn Elizabeth Wenrich at 15 Wynoka St. for $188,000.

30th Ward

Kristen Hogan to D&Y Investing in Properties LLC at 232 Jucunda St. for $40,000.

Darla Milcarek to Midfirst Bank at 179 Knox Ave. for $17,000 by sheriff's deed.

Purple Panda LLC to Matthew Kosik at 830 Roll St. for $21,000.

Mt. Oliver

Home Opportunity LLC to Lawton Murray at 237 Anthony St. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,366).

X Clusive Holdings LLC to Emmanouil Rinos at 333 Anthony St. for $33,350.

Robert Mortimer to SJ Group at 524 Giffin Ave. for $23,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,075) by sheriff's deed.

Prosperous Properties LLC to Beechco LLC at 135 Koehler St. for $69,000.

Elaine M McCurry to Paige Ward and Patricia Vetter at 123 Margaret St. for $79,900.

Trevor Allen Smith to Charity Chewe at 339 Quincy St. for $5,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,246) by sheriff's deed.