Upcoming activities at Phillips Park and Rec Center

Phillips Park and Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, has a variety of events coming up.

Zumba takes place Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for $5.

Pay What You Want Outdoor Yoga will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 22, and August 12.

Disc Golf League / Meetup is at 6 p.m. on the last Friday of each month through September.

Register for any of the Phillips Park events and learn more at http://www.facebook.com/friendsofphillips.

Shakespeare in Phillips Park with As You Like It will be presented on Saturday, July 7 at 4 p.m. and Henry the Fifth on Sunday, July 22 at 4 p.m.

Bring a picnic and enjoy Shakespeare on the lawn behind Phillips Rec Center. "All the world's a stage" when New Renaissance Theatre Company and Friends of Phillips Park present "As You Like It" and "Henry the Fifth." Featuring some of Shakespeare's most well-known speeches and moments.

Go to https://goo.gl/FpYGSi for free tickets.

Girl Scouts Summer Sampler for ages 5-8 will be presented by Girl Scouts Western PA on July 30, 31 and August 1 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Phillips Park Recreation Center classroom. Register at gswpa.org/activities or call 800-248-3355.