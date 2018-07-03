ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Upcoming activities at Phillips Park and Rec Center

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 3, 2018



Phillips Park and Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, has a variety of events coming up.

Zumba takes place Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for $5.

Pay What You Want Outdoor Yoga will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 22, and August 12.

Disc Golf League / Meetup is at 6 p.m. on the last Friday of each month through September.

Register for any of the Phillips Park events and learn more at http://www.facebook.com/friendsofphillips.

Shakespeare in Phillips Park with As You Like It will be presented on Saturday, July 7 at 4 p.m. and Henry the Fifth on Sunday, July 22 at 4 p.m.

Bring a picnic and enjoy Shakespeare on the lawn behind Phillips Rec Center. "All the world's a stage" when New Renaissance Theatre Company and Friends of Phillips Park present "As You Like It" and "Henry the Fifth." Featuring some of Shakespeare's most well-known speeches and moments.

Go to https://goo.gl/FpYGSi for free tickets.

Girl Scouts Summer Sampler for ages 5-8 will be presented by Girl Scouts Western PA on July 30, 31 and August 1 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Phillips Park Recreation Center classroom. Register at gswpa.org/activities or call 800-248-3355.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/05/2018 22:40