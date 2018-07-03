ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

SSSNA will celebrate 20 years with picnic July 10

 
July 3, 2018



The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association is celebrating its 20th year as a neighborhood association, with a special summer picnic with special food, entertainment, and free volunteer t-shirts.

The picnic will take place on Tuesday, July 10, 6:30 p.m. at Bandi Schaum Community Garden, across from Mission St. Pumping Station.

Everyone is welcome to bring a covered dish, snacks, drinks, or dessert. Ribs, burgers and hot dogs (and veggie burgers) will be provided.



 
South Pittsburgh Reporter
PO Box 4285

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

