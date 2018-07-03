ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Pie baking contest July 4 at Carrick Dairy District

 
July 3, 2018



The Carrick Dairy District is holding a Fourth of July pie baking contest.

The Pie Baking Contest, Stars, Stripes and Pies! is planned for July 4 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dairy District Pavilion. All bakers looking to show off their skills are welcome. Prizes includes a Community Baker Starter Package from The Bakery Society of Pittsburgh valued at $300. Sponsored by the Historic Dairy District and Grounded.

Register by calling Janaha 412-361-2099 xtn 4.



 
