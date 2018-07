Festival of Praise at Holy Apostles Parish – St. Albert The Great Church, 3171 Churchview Ave. in Baldwin, on July 14 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The theme is Receiving God’s Gifts. Join in for an Adoration Service, motivational contemporary worship music provided by Holy Apostles praise band, homily by Fr. Tom Galvin, and a witness testimonial by Patricia McCullough.

Light refreshments to follow. All are welcome to attend.