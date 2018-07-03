Councilman's office urges reporting due to recent storms to city agency

Councilman Anthony Coghill’s office has reported that the City of Pittsburgh would like to report all damage that has occurred due to recent storms to PEMA in hopes that it can come up with a plan of action to infuse money into the district and the city as a whole to help alleviate aspects of the recent storms.

They asking any constituent who has been affected to contact Pittsburgh Emergency Management by calling 412-255-2633 or emailing oemhs@pittsburghpa.gov. They are collecting information for an initial damage assessment.

Once entered into the system, that data is immediately shared with Allegheny County and PEMA. The data points they are collecting include: Name, address and Zip Code; Telephone number; Whether it is a primary residence or renter; If it is a single-family, multi-family or business; If the owner has insurance or flood insurance; The height of the water in the basement or first floor; What part of the structure was impacted – walls, plumbing, heating/AC, electrical, etc .; An estimate on structural damage; and, An estimate on personal contents – furnace, hot water heater, washer and dryer, etc.