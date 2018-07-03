City launches resident guides for newcomers

The City of Pittsburgh is celebrating the cultural diversity of the city during Immigrant Heritage month along with the launch of its first Resident Guide.

The Residents Guide is an online resource that will offer Spanish-speaking residents helpful information about citywide services, resources, and function as a one-stop shop for residents’ needs.

“This is a small step to make the city more accessible to all residents. We understand that knowledge is empowering; and by giving residents the tools and resources we aim to empower them and make this city an enjoyable and accommodating place for them, their families, and the greater community to live and thrive,” said Feyisola Alabi, special initiatives manager.

In 2017, one of the goals for the new City of Pittsburgh website was to create Resident Guides — a page on the website containing important city information in one, accessible place and tailored to a community’s specific needs. The Department of Innovation and Performance, Welcoming Pittsburgh, and the Commission on Human Relations came together to create the first guide tailored to the needs of the Hispanic/Latinx community.

To ensure accuracy, relevance, and cultural appropriateness the team sought input from a diverse group of stakeholders in the Hispanic/Latinx community such as Casa San Jose, LACU, the Latino Community Center and Barrio Latino. After collecting all of the information, the city created an English guide that was then translated into Spanish by Nereida Daza of the Latino Community Center.

“Guides like this one will serve as bridges between our city and its residents. The commission will always support efforts of this kind as a means to ensure that every person who lives, works or visits our city feels welcome, and has access to information and resources in a language that they can understand,” said Carlos Torres, executive director for the Commission on Human Relations.

This is the first of several guides the city hopes to publish on the website, each curated for a different community in Pittsburgh and translated into different languages. As information changes, it is the city’s goal to update the guides regularly.

To learn more about the process and how we came to create these guides, visit https://goo.gl/6p3qaB