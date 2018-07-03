A lot going on at the Baldwin Library

Baldwin Library featured programs for the Baldwin Library for the week of July 9 include:

Dance Me a Story on Monday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m. is for Children ages 3-5 where they can move and groove to favorite stories such as Barnyard Dance Party and Giraffes Can’t Dance! Each class will begin with simple stretches and warm-ups before journeying into each story and its characters through movement and song. Parents are welcomed and encouraged to participate with their child! Registration required for each session. Additional sessions are on Mondays July 16, 23 and 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Yoga for Teens is on Tuesdays, July 10, 17, 24 & 31 at 1 p.m. Join Beth Christiano, Ph.D., licensed psychologist, certified yoga instructor with more than 20 years of experience promoting the wellness of children and adolescents and owner of Clarity Wellness & Performance, for a four-week yoga series. Teens entering grades 6-12 will practice the vinyasa flow style of yoga, which links breathing with yoga poses and movement. No prior experience with yoga is necessary. The practice can be modified to meet the needs of individual teens. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or towel. Registration required for each session.

Elementary Fundamentals free Tutoring is available Tuesdays, July 10 and 31 from 6-8 p.m. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services of South Park will be holding free Elementary reading and math tutoring programs at the library. Tutors will work with students entering grades K-5 in small, grade-appropriate groups on reading (grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension) and math (problem solving, timed math, word problems) skills as well as providing each family with reading and study/homework strategies to take home. Each session is limited to 12 students. Registration required for EACH session attending.

Making Music with Carnegie Science Center will take place on Thursday, July 12 at 11 a.m.

Students in grades K-2 can create a symphony of sound in new and exciting ways. Students will build their own kazoo to make and take to keep the concert going. Registration required.

For more information on any of the Baldwin Borough Library programs, call 412-885-2255 or visit

baldwinborolibrary.org.