South Pittsburgh Reporter

PWSA holding session on Maytide sewer project

 
July 3, 2018



The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) will host a community meeting on on Thursday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Fairhaven United Methodist Church., 2415 Saw Mill Run Boulevard, concerning the Maytide Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Improvement project.

Residents will have an opportunity to learn about the project, share their concerns, and provide feedback on the proposed improvements.

PWSA will present a basic design plan to address the long-term sewer infrastructure needs in the project area. This includes repair and replacement of existing PWSA sanitary and stormwater sewers, and surface restoration of the Sanderson Street public right-of-way between Merritt and Maytide streets.

 
