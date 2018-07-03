Learn about Carson St. blueprint for business

On Thursday, July 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the South Side Market House, 202 Bedford Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, Fourth Economy and TST Productions will host an interactive build session to develop priority actions strengthening East Carson Street and plan for their implementation.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and the City of Pittsburgh, along with several South Side community groups, have been working to develop a community-driven, three to five-year business district blueprint for strengthening East Carson Street from 10th to 25th streets.

Following an intensive surveying, interviewing, and meeting period and a data-driven market analysis, Fourth Economy and TST Productions will share observations and look to local businesses and residents to source priority actions and guide recommendations for the final report.

Participants will leave with next steps they can take to advance the strategies developed during the session and, upon request will receive an email copy of the final report.