South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Disruptive properties on ACC's July agenda

 
July 3, 2018



The Arlington Civic Council will meet at 6 p.m. on July 9 in the Henry Kaufmann Center, 2201 Salisbury Street.

The main focus for the evening is disruptive properties. Council President Bruce Kraus will be bringing someone from the city to discuss what can be done with these problem properties.

In addition, Zone 3 Officer Christine Luffey will be on hand to provide a crime report for Arlington. The administrator for the New Academy School on Jonquil Street will also be in attendance, to answer any questions, comments, or concerns and report on what is happening at the school.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

 
