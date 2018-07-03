Income eligibility guidelines for the WIC Program are increased for 2018

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) has announced that income guidelines for the PA Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Supplemental Food and Nutrition Program have increased.

The 2018-2019 income limits for eligibility start with an annual gross income of $22,459 for a family of one; $30,451 for two; $38,443 for three; $46,435 for four; and $54,427 for five. Unborn children are counted when the woman is pregnant. Foster children can qualify for the program. Allegheny County residents with family sizes larger than five should contact the Health Department’s WIC Program directly for benefit information by calling 412-350-5801.

WIC is a federally funded program for pregnant women, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers, infants and children under the age of 5. Eligibility is based on income and nutritional risk.

WIC families receive nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and food vouchers redeemable at participating grocery stores for infant formula, infant cereal, jarred baby foods, milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt, juice, cereal, peanut butter, whole grains, including bread, tortillas, oatmeal, rice and pasta, soy beverage, tofu, dry or canned beans, canned chunk light tuna, pink salmon or sardines, and fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables including organic varieties.

WIC participants are also eligible to receive vouchers for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) through September 28, 2018, or while supplies last. The FMNP vouchers can be redeemed for locally grown Pennsylvania fruits and vegetables at FMNP authorized PA farmers markets and farm stands through November 30, 2018.

For information about WIC and how to apply for benefits, call the Health Department’s WIC Program at 412-350-5801. If this number is a toll call or you live outside Allegheny County, call the statewide toll-free number, 1-800-WIC-WINS, or visit http://www.pawic.com.

PA WIC is funded by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.