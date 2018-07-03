Mt. Oliver Ordinances 791 & 792

The following ordinances will be considered for adoption at a Regular Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, July 16th at 7:30 PM, 150 Brownsville Road –

Ordinance 971

Adopting the Police Mutual Aid Agreement between Mt. Oliver Borough and the South Hills Area Council of Governments (SHACOG).

Ordinance 972

Amending the Mt. Oliver Borough Code by establishing regulations and requiring permits for the placement and use of bulk storage containers and dumpsters within the Borough.