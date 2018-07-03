ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver Ordinances 791 & 792

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 3, 2018



The following ordinances will be considered for adoption at a Regular Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, July 16th at 7:30 PM, 150 Brownsville Road –

Ordinance 971

Adopting the Police Mutual Aid Agreement between Mt. Oliver Borough and the South Hills Area Council of Governments (SHACOG).

Ordinance 972

Amending the Mt. Oliver Borough Code by establishing regulations and requiring permits for the placement and use of bulk storage containers and dumpsters within the Borough.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/05/2018 23:10