Mt. Oliver Housing Court recent results and upcoming hearings

Results for the June 19 Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases before Municipal District Judge Richard King:

• Raymond Frankert, 2 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Continued to July 31.

• Christopher Kramer, 173 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation. Continued to July 31.

• Trzade Management LLC, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Continued to July 31.

• Regina Castel (McClain), 687 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $296.87.

• Steven Reinsel, 424 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Awaiting good mail service.

• Eco Engineering, 306 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Continued to July 10.

• Regeneration Properties, 208 Moye Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Dismissed, abated.

• Eco Engineering, 42 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Continued to July 10.

• MO Rentals, 129 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Continued to July 10.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Eco Engineering, 306 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Eco Engineering, 42 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• MO Rentals, 129 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Grandma Roses Properties, 636 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Sanitation; 302.3, Sidewalks & Driveways; 302.4, Weeds.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Raymond Frankert, 2 Verena Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Christopher Kramer, 173 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation.

• Trzade Management LLC, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.