Enjoy As You Like It in Phillips Park with Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project

The New Renaissance Theatre Company (NRTC) announces the 2018 Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project Tour of As you Like it and The Life of Henry the Fift.

This is the fifth annual Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project (USP) tour. Since 2014 USP has brought the works of William Shakespeare to parks in the Pittsburgh area. USP performances are fast-paced, family-friendly and free.

This July, they present two plays exploring the different roles we play for ourselves and for others in our public and private lives. Run away to the forest of Arden with Shakespeare’s beloved comedy As you Like it. Rosalind plays the role of a man in an attempt to win the man she loves. Does her gamble pay off?

In The Life of Henry the Fift, you’re invited to let ‘your imaginarie Forces worke’ as you follow King Henry to France. Will the young king remain the dissolute youth he was before, or will he become the king everyone hopes for?

NRTC performs these plays in rep with a single cast, using the Unrehearsed Cue Script Technique, an Historically Informed Practice that is based upon the working conditions of Shakespeare’s own company and further developed by NRTC. Utilizing cue scripts made from the First Folio printing of 1623 and without rehearsal (as we know it today), USP gives its audience a unique experience.

The Fifth Annual USP Tour runs Fridays – Sundays, July 6–29 and comes to Phillips Park, North Park, Settlers Cabin, Hartwood Acres, Schenley Plaza and Brady’s Run Park. Show times are 6 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The plays are directed by NRTC’s co-founding Artistic Director Andy Kirtland and feature the talents of Nick Benninger, Kauleen Cloutier, Joe Connelly, Alisa Cullison, Calema Graham, Joanna Getting, Alex Haney, Lola Hughes, Eric Leslie, Tonya Lynn, Anne Rematt and Katie Trupiano.

For more information about the tour schedule, and The New Renaissance Theatre Company visit them online at http://www.newrentheatre.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.