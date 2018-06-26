Real estate transactions for issue of June 26
June 26, 2018
16th Ward
Caleb Bowser to Ramana Rao and Frances Angara at 2511 Jane St. for $310,000.
Hazel Arch Holdings LLC to 2232-2238 Larkins Way LLC at 2234 2238 Larkins Way for $530,000.
Ronald Andrew Lehrman to Sebastian Foltz at 2428 Patterson St. for $134,000.
Aaron Sukenik to Jena Ann Meyer and Kaleb Snyder at 110 S. 23rd St. for $236,500.
James Szalla to William and Maria King at Sierra St. for $25,000.
17th Ward
Randall Smith to John Solby and Beverly Rohlehr at 1 Welsh Way for $665,000.
JMSW Enterprises LLC to Samuel Vogt at 1912 Wharton St. for $254,000.
18th Ward
Dennis Doas to Industry Enterprises LLC at 80 Beltzhoover Ave. for $97,500.
Zamoco Real Estate to Edward Schuessler at 262 Conniston Ave. for $64,900.
Richard Wzest to Daniel and Elizabeth Bittner at 918 Freeland St. for $15,000.
Donna Adams to Industry Enterprises LLC at 800 Lillian St. for $2,000.
19th Ward
Robert McMahon to John Scott at 321 Amabell St. for $154,700.
Sheryl Linck to Jonathan Martino at 485 Bradley St. for $625,000.
Estate of Gary Lindner to Anthony Del Prete and Melina Caprino at 242 Meridan St. for $45,000.
Gianny Diaz to Leslie Barton at 107 Sweetbriar Village Trail for $475,000.
Kiley Pollio to Larisa Waters at 1 Trimont Lane Unit 500 Pavilion for $242,000.
Stephanie Semplice to Timothy Finnerty at 730 Wills St. for $185,000.
29th Ward
Gerald Butler et al. to Mingma Sherpa at 162 Parkfield St. for $100,000.
Mt. Oliver
John Micklo to Nicolas Jaramillo and Jenyne Carter at 338 Quincy Ave. for $39,600.
